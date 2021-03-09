Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images A pharmacist draws up a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccine centre in Maidstone, southeast England

Medics are working to improve Covid vaccine take-up of under 30% among clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) people from some ethnic minority communities in Birmingham. Figures published by NHS England of vaccine take-up in the city, as of February 23, show 84.47% of Irish and 79.30% of British – meaning white – or Mixed British CEV groups have received their first jab. In comparison, only 21.74% of people from the Arab ethnicity group, 23.36% of people from Bangladeshi backgrounds and 27.15% of people of Pakistani ethnicity had been given a first dose by that date. Dr Zania Stamataki, an immunologist at Birmingham University, believes peer pressure could be one reason why fewer people in the CEV category are getting vaccinated. “They are being offered the vaccine when their peers have not been offered the vaccine yet,” she told HuffPost UK. “Take a 40-year-old with underlying conditions who’s been called up to get the vaccine but all the people they know or speak to on Whatsapp haven’t been offered it yet – so they’re considered amongst their peers as an early adopter or a pioneer. “They might hesitate and think, well you know I might wait a bit [to get vaccinated] and see what happens. Whereas among older people who are being offered the vaccine at the same time, everybody’s having the same experiences and conversations within their circles.” People in the CEV category also have the lowest Covid vaccine take-up overall among the top five priority groups: 66%, compared to between 74% and 89% in other groups. Dr Salman Waqar, general secretary of the British Islamic Medical Association, said people classed as CEV are likely to have had more experiences in the health service, and with people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds more likely to have had negative healthcare experiences, this could also be a factor. “By nature being clinically extremely vulnerable means they have a lot of stuff going on with their health,” Waqar said. “If they’re finding it difficult to access or difficult to make sense of the situation then that assumption does seem to make sense.” CEV groups have also been told to shield for months, which means they could be more hesitant to leave their homes to get vaccinated. “We have to remember that minority ethnic communities intersect quite strongly in terms of socioeconomic deprivation, so points around transport and access will need to be addressed,” said Waqar. “Sites need to be more accessible, as well as being in community centres or local places of worship, schools and where people are more familiar with and have other social links.” “Therapeutic landscapes” where people go for life-cycle events such as marriage, birth, death and celebrations that are within walking distance are also likely to encourage vaccine take-up, Waqar believes.

Photo by Jacob King - Pool/Getty Images Members of the public receive their vaccinations at the new seven day vaccination centre at Villa Park on February 04, 2021 in Birmingham, England.

Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images A coronavirus vaccination information session at the European Islamic Centre in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

But the vaccine take-up figures come as no surprise to Waqar. “You have to remember this is in the context of Black and Asian minority ethnic communities having poorer health in general, even when you control for socioeconomic background,” he said. Waqar has previously spoken to HuffPost UK about the so-called “Mrs Bibi syndrome” or “Begum syndrome”, in which South Asian women’s health concerns are dismissed or belittled by healthcare professionals in the UK. He said: “There’s that, plus the fact that Black women are more likely to die in childbirth or that minoritised communities have persistently poorer outcomes in diabetes or cardiovascular disease.” Stamataki points to issues surrounding how information – and misinformation – around the coronavirus vaccine is disseminated within the city’s minority communities. “It’s a complex situation,” she told HuffPost UK. “There could be a language barrier that prevents people from accessing information that will put their mind at ease.” Earlier this year, there were concerns over ethnic minority communities being “targeted” by false information about the vaccine containing microchips, aborted foetus cells or traces of pork and beef. “Social media can be a very loud place,” Stamataki continued. “There are scientists shouting about how important it is to take the vaccine, and there are pseudoscientists shouting about how important it is to not take the vaccine. It can be hard for somebody to know who to trust.” “People who are clinically extremely vulnerable are probably the highest stakeholders of finding out the right amount of information,” she added. Waqar believes misleading vaccine news has become less of a concern as the rollout has gone on. “A lot of work has been done to dispel those myths. Most people now recognise that Covid is real and that vaccines are an important part of the response to it.” Instead, he believes that vaccine concerns from ethnic minority communities stem from very real and legitimate concerns about the health system. “Vaccine hesitancy in the minority community has become a sort of reductionist soundbite. These communities haven’t been brainwashed, they’ve been hardwired into being hesitant. This isn’t solely about vaccines, it’s about structural issues that need to be addressed.”

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images A woman receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Al-Abbas Islamic Centre, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre in Birmingham.