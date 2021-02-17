People Are Being Offered Jabs Because The NHS Has Got Their Heights Extremely Wrong

Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images A care worker receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Borehamwood.

A man was offered a Covid jab because the NHS had recorded his height as 6cm, meaning he was classified as morbidly obese. A similar mix-up saw a woman wrongly offered a flu vaccine because she was thought to be 57cm tall instead of 5ft 7ins, while others have also had heights of less than a metre entered in their official records. It came to light when journalist Liam Thorp tweeted last week that he had been offered his first coronavirus vaccine ahead of schedule, and couldn’t work out why. “I am really confused why I would be offered at this stage when many more vulnerable or at risk groups haven’t been,” the political editor of the Liverpool Echo wrote. The confusion cleared up when he rang his GP and discovered his height had been entered as 6.2cm rather than 6ft 2ins, “giving me a BMI of 28,000”.

So I’m not getting a vaccine next week - was feeling weird about why I’d been selected ahead of others so rang GP to check. Turns out they had my height as 6.2cm rather than 6 ft 2, giving me a BMI of 28,000 😂 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

“I’ve put on a few pounds in lockdown but not that many,” he posted in an update on Wednesday morning. “When I told my mum I had been classed in the clinically obese category, she said: ‘Well perhaps this is the wake-up call you need.’”

Always a bit nervous when you get a 'no caller ID' ringing you



It's ok though, this was just a man ringing to tell me that I'm a morbidly obese pancake — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

Cue hilarity, with some people claiming it had them “crying” with laughter and that it was “the single best tweet of the entire pandemic”. Others chimed in with similar experiences, including one person who said she had been invited for the seasonal flu jab a few weeks ago because her height had been recorded as 57cm rather than 5ft 7ins. Writer and performer Natasha Hodgson only realised the mix-up when she turned up to receive the jab. “The nurse was brilliant and hilarious about it – she got up my records immediately when it was clear I was not, as was recorded on my records, currently morbidly obese,” she told HuffPost UK. ″[She] scanned my file and then burst out laughing: ‘According to this, you are 57cm tall. You’re a bowling ball!’”

OH SHIT, this happened to me last week! Was flagged as being offered a free flu jab, got there to discover according to NHS records I am 57cm tall and... dense. The nurse looked at me and said "YOU'RE A BOWLING BALL!" https://t.co/jE7TbPVoK0 — Natasha Hodgson (@NatashaHodgson) February 17, 2021

The mistake was corrected immediately and Hodgson was not given the flu jab. “Obviously it’s good that they’re trying to push people in high-risk groups to get seasonal jabs, but yes, it looks like it’s not quite a perfect system,” she continued. “To be honest, if I’m 57cm tall and 9 and a half stone, I’m amazed they only want to talk to me about my flu potential.” Another person told HuffPost UK she had received an invitation to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday because her BMI had been put down as 77 – three times what doctors consider a healthy weight. "[My GP] was completely unsure how that happened, he says it was an error and that someone just entered it wrong. It makes sense now though as the NHS have been chasing me a lot to get my flu jab!” said town planner Lois-May Chapman. “The doctor also despite everything being cleared up now with my BMI and myself falling in a healthy weight really encouraged me to get the jab and just count myself and very lucky.”

this has literally happened to me, they thought my BMI was 77😭 which isn’t even on the scale! https://t.co/CSMDvn0mPqpic.twitter.com/dCx7LwnuEc — ⚡️🖤 𝖘𝖆𝖉 𝖇𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍, 𝖇𝖆𝖉 𝖇𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍 🖤⚡️ (@satansbxbyy) February 17, 2021

She added she was “a bit on the fence” about whether to take up the offer. “I’m tempted to,” she admitted. “I feel bad if I do but my nan is quite unwell so anything I can do to prevent that from getting worse would be good.”

A friend of mine just had the same thing. Height down as 1m exactly so they were classed as morbidly obese. https://t.co/bMvZWYCVxD — Art Sejdiu (@ArtySej) February 17, 2021

Ha ha this was me with the flu jab, they had entered my weight in wrong and I was clinically obese https://t.co/ulUgRgC5GD — Nicola James (@missnicolajames) February 17, 2021