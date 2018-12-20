A new feature-length instalment of ‘Black Mirror’ looks like it will debut on Netflix in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, a swiftly-deleted tweet from Netflix suggested that something called ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ would be coming to the streaming service on 28 December.

While it was initially thought that this would be the first episode of the supposedly upcoming fifth series, it now appears it will be a stand-alone film.

Searching for “Bandersnatch” on Netflix currently reveals an upcoming film, with the title ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ and the simple message “Be right back”.