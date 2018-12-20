A new feature-length instalment of ‘Black Mirror’ looks like it will debut on Netflix in the coming weeks.
Earlier this year, a swiftly-deleted tweet from Netflix suggested that something called ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ would be coming to the streaming service on 28 December.
While it was initially thought that this would be the first episode of the supposedly upcoming fifth series, it now appears it will be a stand-alone film.
Searching for “Bandersnatch” on Netflix currently reveals an upcoming film, with the title ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ and the simple message “Be right back”.
There is no trailer, but the listing is accompanied by a still featuring past ‘Black Mirror’ episodes, while ‘Bandersnatch’ is described as “mind-bending”, “offbeat” and “cerebral”.
The listing also suggests the film will be coming before the end of 2018.
A spokesperson for ‘Black Mirror’ declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
It’s expected that ‘Bandersnatch’ will include the choose-your-own-ending feature that was previously reported to be in the works for the anthology show’s fifth series.
When asked about the rumour at the time, a Netflix spokesperson cryptically responded to Mashable: “Thanks for reaching out! You have the ability to choose your own response from Netflix: This or this.”
The word “Bandersnatch” was seen on a poster when ‘Black Mirror’ filmed in Croydon earlier this year, with the town centre being given an 80s makeover especially for the show.
“Bandersnatch” is the name of a fictional monster in Lewis Carroll’s poetry. It was also the name of a computer game that was announced in 1984, which never came to be released. Incidentally, 1984 is also the year the film is believed to be set.
Charlie Brooker, the show’s co-creator, recently revealed in a book about ‘Black Mirror’ that they were about to attempt their “most complicated” stunt ever, teasing we should be ready for “new genres” and “the usual departures from the norm”.
The first four series of ‘Black Mirror’ are now streaming on Netflix.