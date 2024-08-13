It Doesn't Sound Like Any Of Us Are Ready For What Black Mirror Is Cooking Up For Season 7

Black Mirror will be back with a new batch of stories in 2025 Netflix

Over the years, Black Mirror has delivered plenty of gut-punches, from that devastating final sequence in Be Right Back to the dark twists and turns of Shut Up And Dance to the stomach-churning revelations in Loch Henry.

Even the show’s Christmas special concludes on a perpetual scream, while its one episode with a supposed happy ending, San Junipero, really only comes about because both of its main characters have died.

Advertisement

Grim, right?

Well, Netflix recently confirmed a seventh series of the dystopian anthology series is in the works, and it sounds like we should start bracing ourselves now for what creator Charlie Brooker is calling the “one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet”.

“People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills,” he told Deadline. “We did a couple of horror stories in season six, which we label as Red Mirror. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror.”

“I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet,” Charlie continued. “There’s also tech-y episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it’s a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge.”

Charlie Brooker pictured in 2016 via Associated Press

Advertisement

The former Screenwipe host also teased that Black Mirror was “doing some things we’ve not done before”, one of which has already been teased by Netflix.

Back in March, it was revealed that season seven would feature its first ever sequel episode, with a follow-up planned to the Emmy-winning USS Callister, which was inspired by the Star Trek franchise.

Netflix teased: “Captain Robert Daly may have died in the original episode, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

While Jesse Plemons is presumably not returning as Robert Daly, the episode also featured appearances from Michaela Coel, Billy Magnusson and Cristin Milioti.