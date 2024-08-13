Blake Lively Says ‘Dumbledore’ Is A ‘Better’ Middle Name Than The One She Actually Has

Blake Lively via Associated Press

Blake Lively thinks her middle name is a bit riddikulus.

During a recent interview with MTV UK alongside her It Ends With Us co-star, Isabela Ferrer, Lively revealed her unique middle name and, in doing so, compared it to a famous Harry Potter character.

The reveal came about when Ferrer was tasked with guessing Blake’s full name. After the Gossip Girl alum graciously gave Isabela multiple chances to figure out her middle name, she finally gave up the goods — it’s Ellender.

“What? Like, what?” said Blake as she mocked her middle name.

Clearly puzzled by the name, Isabela then asked Blake if it was pronounced “Ellendor,” to which her co-star shot back: “I’m not Dumbledore, it’s Ellender. Dumbledore, honestly, [is] probably a better option.”

Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Blake added that she was always “confused” by the name and admitted she “hated” it growing up.

“It’s not a name. My mum, I think, made it up by accident,” she said. “It’s not a word, it doesn’t exist.”

The A Simple Favor star did, however, admit that she has started to warm to Ellender thanks to her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, who “loved” the name upon learning it.

“He’s like, ‘It sounds like lavender,’ and I was like, ‘Ooh,’” she said.

In February, Blake and Ryan welcomed their fourth child, a boy named Olin, which is also a unique name.

Prior to revealing Olin’s name last month, Ryan was asked about his son’s name and whether it was buried somewhere in Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, during an appearance on Today in May.

Taylor, who is close friends with Blake and Ryan, mentioned the names of the couple’s other children — James, Inez and Betty — in her 2020 album, Folklore.