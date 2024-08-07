Ryan Reynolds Grills Wife Blake Lively’s New On-Screen Love Interest In The Most Hilarious Way

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds via Associated Press

It takes a big man to come face-to-face with your wife’s new on-screen beau.

And that’s exactly what Ryan Reynolds did when he had the chance to crash an interview junket for wife Blake Lively’s new movie It Ends With Us.

In a new clip posted online on Tuesday, the Deadpool star sits opposite Brandon Sklenar (who plays Atlas Corrigan in the new romantic drama) before declaring: “It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film. It’s kind of crazy.”

But before long Ryan found himself being won over and was overly complimentary to the actor, even asking about his peachy behind.

“Is that genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what’s going on here, man?”

The interview took a bonkers turn when the Fall Guy star joked that he’d been on a “meth journey” to “confront my inner child”.

After a quick break, Ryan’s own mum Tammy steps in to take over questioning.

“Well, it’s not every day the mother-in-law of the leading lady gets to interview the love interest and the man trying to replace my sweet little gummy bear Ryan,” she said, before suggesting that Ryan was looking for a new father figure in his life.

“I think he could really use a man in his life,” she read in one question.

And just when you think Brandon has had enough time in the hot seat, along comes Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine co-star and BFF Hugh Jackman, who joked: “It’s not everyday you get to interview the love interest of your best friend’s wife, and the guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as is best mate”.

“Sir, I have no idea what’s happening at all today, but I do have to say while I have you here: Your work in Les Mis – what a triumph,” Brandon politely replied.

By the end of the clip, the three interviewers have all been won over by Brandon’s charm, with each of them now wearing the same jacket the actor was donning in the clip.

“I think we found the next Wolverine,” joked Hugh at the end.

Never one to miss a cheeky marketing moment, Ryan and Hugh have had plenty of their own fun while promoting their new Marvel movie, including roasting their old on-screen looks while on Jimmy Kimmel Live.