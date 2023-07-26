Blake Lively ‘Hopped’ Over The Barrier At Kensington Palace To Fix Her Met Gala Gown On Display

Blake Lively wears Atelier Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. WWD via Getty Images

Blake Lively went the extra mile to make sure that her Met Gala dress looked absolutely perfect when it went on display at Kensington Palace.

The Gossip Girl star’s stunning Atelier Versace gown, which she wore for the star-studded fashion event last year as part of its ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme, is currently on display at the royal residence as part of the new Crown To Couture exhibit.

On her Instagram Story, Blake posted a video showing her standing behind the barriers of the exhibition, adjusting the skirt of the State of Liberty-inspired dress.

Blake appeared to be rearranging the garment to better show off the striking colour contrast between the steely blue outer skirt and the copper red inner layer.

Blake Lively fixing her Met Gala gown at Kensington Palace Instagram

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” she wrote alongside the clip, adding: “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

Blake also posted a photo alongside jewellers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, with whom she collaborated on the headpiece she wore to finish off her Met Gala 2022 look.

“That was absolutely surreal,” she wrote. “Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out.

“To see it memoralised like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

Blake visited the exhibition with her sisters Instagram

Kensington Palace’s Crown To Couture exhibition is packed with plenty of other eye-catching celebrity outfits, like Beyoncé’s dazzling Peter Dundas ensemble worn for her unforgettable 2017 Grammy Awards performance, and Katy Perry’s Moschino chandelier outfit, worn at the 2019 Met Gala.

Billy Porter’s winged ‘Sun God’ ensemble by The Blonds, which the Pose star wore to the 2019 event, also features in the line-up along with Kendall Jenner’s barely-there sparkling Givenchy gown from the 2021 gala.

