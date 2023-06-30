13 Ryan Reynolds Moments That Prove He’s A Total Legend

There’s simply no denying that Ryan Reynolds is one of the greats.
The Hollywood actor has achieved worldwide fame, having starred as the titular character in the X-Men films Deadpool and Deadpool 2, as well as the romcoms Definitely Maybe and The Proposal.
More recently though, Ryan has thrown himself into the world of football after buying Wrexham FC for £2million in February 2021, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.
Married to fellow actor Blake Lively, the couple share four children together, and when he’s not pouring his heart over their little family, he’s playfully proving they’re indeed the ultimate couple with annual birthday tributes.
With all that, here are some of our favourite Ryan moments that will no doubt fill you with joy.
1. When he had nothing but love for Wrexham’s opposition
In April 2023, Ryan showed off his unmatched sportsmanship during an interview on the pitch after his team Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1.
Besides celebrating his team’s victory, the star was quick to heap on praise to their competitors, leaving many fans in awe of his “class”.
2. When he joined in with a singalong following Wrexham win
That same month, Ryan got into the spirit of Wrexham after his club beat Notts County 3-2 and sung his heart out with fans.
The actor was filmed belting his lungs out to a local band Declan Swans’ song Always Sunny In Wrexham, a tribute to the Hollywood owners.
3. When he teased us all with a Great British Bake Off appearance
Ryan recently posted a picture of himself hanging out with Great British Bake Off judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on the set of the Channel 4 show.
While we’re all hoping this a huge hint that he’ll be entering this year’s series, we can’t get over the wholesomeness.
4. When he requested a souvenir following Wrexham’s win
Ryan is totally onside with his Wrexham players too, and jokingly grabbed Ben Foster’s shirt mid-interview.
5. When he had no heartbeats left following an extremely tense match
Yep, Ryan is so invested in the beautiful game that it actually took his breath away.
6. When he confirmed Wolverine’s return for Deadpool 3 in the best possible way
Ryan sent Marvel fans into a tailspin in September 2022 when he and Hugh Jackman revealed Wolverine’s return to the franchise in the most casual way.
7. When he delighted young football players with brand new kit
Ryan showed off his generous side in March 2023 when he funded Wrexham’s Under 12s with a new Deadpool-themed kit.
The team had initially set up a GoFundMe page to raise £480 for new sportswear, but Ryan swooped in and gifted the team £1600.
8. When he had the best reaction to Shania Twain’s hilarious lyric swap
Shania brilliant switched up the lyrics to her classic That Don’t Impress Me Much at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and changed her famous Brad Pitt line for Ryan’s name.
Smiling in surprise, he seemed to mouth, “Oh my God, me?” before erupting into laughter.
9. When he helpfully produced a song to help fans pronounce Rob McElhenney’s name
Ryan went above and beyond for his pal Rob’s birthday in 2023 and released a highly-produced song – and music video – to assist fans with pronouncing the actor’s surname.
That’s friendship right there.
10. Oh, and when he gifted Rob McElhenney an actual urinal…
He takes birthdays very seriously indeed…
11. Ryan’s birthday tributes to wife Blake have been nothing short of entertaining too
Ryan’s annual birthday tribute to Blake are something we genuinely look forward to each year – mainly because they’ve started a tradition of roasting each other.
12. When he honoured Blake and their family at the People’s Choice Awards with the most heartfelt speech
Ryan had us practically in tears when he paid tribute to his wife Blake and their children while accepting the People’s Icon award.
13. When he officially joined TikTok and made a huge promise to fans
His first video had a nice little reference to the 2005 romcom Just Friends, in which he played the lead star.