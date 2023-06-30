13 Ryan Reynolds Moments That Prove He’s A Total Legend

Ryan Reynolds Jeremy Chan via Getty Images

There’s simply no denying that Ryan Reynolds is one of the greats.

The Hollywood actor has achieved worldwide fame, having starred as the titular character in the X-Men films Deadpool and Deadpool 2, as well as the romcoms Definitely Maybe and The Proposal.

More recently though, Ryan has thrown himself into the world of football after buying Wrexham FC for £2million in February 2021, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Married to fellow actor Blake Lively, the couple share four children together, and when he’s not pouring his heart over their little family, he’s playfully proving they’re indeed the ultimate couple with annual birthday tributes.

With all that, here are some of our favourite Ryan moments that will no doubt fill you with joy.

1. When he had nothing but love for Wrexham’s opposition

Must be said. Ryan Reynolds has shown nothing but class since arriving at Wrexham. Treats every opponent with the utmost respect and often reserves praise for Notts County in his interviews. Football needs more owners like himpic.twitter.com/9xc5HBsfyy — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) April 22, 2023

In April 2023, Ryan showed off his unmatched sportsmanship during an interview on the pitch after his team Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1.

Besides celebrating his team’s victory, the star was quick to heap on praise to their competitors, leaving many fans in awe of his “class”.

2. When he joined in with a singalong following Wrexham win

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sing along with Wrexham fans 🎶 🏴 pic.twitter.com/gpFjsyVbuW — Mail Sport (@MailSport) April 12, 2023

That same month, Ryan got into the spirit of Wrexham after his club beat Notts County 3-2 and sung his heart out with fans.

The actor was filmed belting his lungs out to a local band Declan Swans’ song Always Sunny In Wrexham, a tribute to the Hollywood owners.

3. When he teased us all with a Great British Bake Off appearance

Ryan recently posted a picture of himself hanging out with Great British Bake Off judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on the set of the Channel 4 show.

While we’re all hoping this a huge hint that he’ll be entering this year’s series, we can’t get over the wholesomeness.

4. When he requested a souvenir following Wrexham’s win

This is the moment Ryan Reynolds interrupted a press conference with Ben Foster and Elliot Lee with a surprise request following Wrexham's promotion to the EFL on Saturday evening



Read more: https://t.co/dFGrFw2gUE pic.twitter.com/EJQSe8r95s — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 23, 2023

Ryan is totally onside with his Wrexham players too, and jokingly grabbed Ben Foster’s shirt mid-interview.

5. When he had no heartbeats left following an extremely tense match

Ryan Reynolds can't take the drama of football any more 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JBVbhPCiZ6 — GOAL (@goal) April 12, 2023

Yep, Ryan is so invested in the beautiful game that it actually took his breath away.

6. When he confirmed Wolverine’s return for Deadpool 3 in the best possible way

Ryan sent Marvel fans into a tailspin in September 2022 when he and Hugh Jackman revealed Wolverine’s return to the franchise in the most casual way.

7. When he delighted young football players with brand new kit

Great to see Ryan Reynolds help out an under 12 football team and respect to him and Rob for doing what they are doing in Wrexham. Not like tory m.p's not paying tax and screwing us all over. — Gareth Jones🏴🏐🏴🏉 (@garethj1968) January 23, 2023

Ryan showed off his generous side in March 2023 when he funded Wrexham’s Under 12s with a new Deadpool-themed kit.

The team had initially set up a GoFundMe page to raise £480 for new sportswear, but Ryan swooped in and gifted the team £1600.

8. When he had the best reaction to Shania Twain’s hilarious lyric swap

Shania Twain replacing “Brad Pitt” with “Ryan Reynolds” is amazing pic.twitter.com/ZutKQjbVjD — Carlos (@txiokatu) December 8, 2022

Shania brilliant switched up the lyrics to her classic That Don’t Impress Me Much at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and changed her famous Brad Pitt line for Ryan’s name.

Smiling in surprise, he seemed to mouth, “Oh my God, me?” before erupting into laughter.

9. When he helpfully produced a song to help fans pronounce Rob McElhenney’s name

Ryan went above and beyond for his pal Rob’s birthday in 2023 and released a highly-produced song – and music video – to assist fans with pronouncing the actor’s surname.

That’s friendship right there.

10. Oh, and when he gifted Rob McElhenney an actual urinal…

As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022

He takes birthdays very seriously indeed…

11. Ryan’s birthday tributes to wife Blake have been nothing short of entertaining too

Ryan’s annual birthday tribute to Blake are something we genuinely look forward to each year – mainly because they’ve started a tradition of roasting each other.

12. When he honoured Blake and their family at the People’s Choice Awards with the most heartfelt speech

Ryan Reynolds, who is known for his biting sense of humor, turned reflective while thanking his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters during his acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards #PCAs ❤️ https://t.co/0qhAop6LV6



📸: Mike Coppola/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/b5VkCvEAF9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2022

Ryan had us practically in tears when he paid tribute to his wife Blake and their children while accepting the People’s Icon award.

13. When he officially joined TikTok and made a huge promise to fans

