Blake Lively has had enough.

The actor recently detailed the “frightening” lengths that paparazzi went to in order to photograph the star while out with her three children in New York City.

Blake explained it all in a comment she left on a Daily Mail Australia Instagram post. The post showed a split picture of her smiling and waving toward the camera, alongside another photo of her pushing her daughters in a stroller.

“You edit together these images to look like I’m happily waving, but that is deceitful,” the Gossip Girl alum commented on the since-deleted post.

“The real story: My children were being stalked by a man all day, jumping out, and then hiding,” she wrote. “A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.”

“When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away — and jump out again at the next block,” she explained.

“Do you do background checks on the photographers you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?”