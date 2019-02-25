Finance chiefs should slash interest rates to never-before-seen levels and ministers should end austerity to boost the economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a former Bank of England policymaker has said.

David “Danny” Blanchflower – who sat on the bank’s influential Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) from June 2006 to June 2009 and “predicted” the scale of the 2008 financial crisis – said the institution’s decision-makers may be left with little option but to take rates below zero if a no-deal Brexit sends shockwaves through the economy.

In a savage critique of the bank’s recent predictions over Brexit, he said governor Mark Carney and his team were “stupid” to indicate that rates could rise in the event of a disorderly exit from the EU.

Taking interest rates into negative territory from their current level of 0.75% would be unprecedented.

The move would, in theory, see people encouraged to spend rather than save, as cash hoards would end up being worth less than the amounts originally deposited.