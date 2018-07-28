Skygazers had the chance to observe a blood moon on Friday as the Earth’s satellite took on a reddish hue.
The event was visible to much of the world’s population and was the longest blood moon of the century – but heavy clouds in the UK meant the spectacle was obscured for many.
Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
A blood moon is seen in the sky over the skyline of Frankfurt as an airplane passes by, Germany, July 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure.
Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
A blood moon is seen in the sky over Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2018.
PA Wire/PA Images
A man looks for the 'Blood moon' as clouds over the London skyline obscure the view.
PA Wire/PA Images
Clouds over London as seen from Primerose Hill, obscuring a view of the "Blood moon", the longest lunar eclipse of the century which sees Earth's natural satellite turn blood red.
GUILLAUME SOUVANT via Getty Images
A 'blood moon' eclipse is seen over the roof of the Chambord Castle in Chambord, France on July 27, 2018.
WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images
People gather to watch a 'blood moon' eclipse in Melbourne on July 28, 2018.
Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
A combination photo shows the lunar eclipse from a blood moon (top L) back to full moon (bottom right) in the sky over Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2018.