28/07/2018 08:20 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

Blood Moon Pictures: The Best Images Of The Summer Spectacle

The UK's view was largely obscured.

Michael Dalder / Reuters
A sinking "blood moon" is seen after a full lunar eclipse in the southern Bavarian village of Raisting, near Munich, Germany, early on Saturday.

Skygazers had the chance to observe a blood moon on Friday as the Earth’s satellite took on a reddish hue.

The event was visible to much of the world’s population and was the longest blood moon of the century – but heavy clouds in the UK meant the spectacle was obscured for many.

  • Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    A blood moon is seen in the sky over the skyline of Frankfurt as an airplane passes by, Germany, July 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure. 
  • Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    A blood moon is seen in the sky over Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2018. 
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    A man looks for the 'Blood moon' as clouds over the London skyline obscure the view. 
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Clouds over London as seen from Primerose Hill, obscuring a view of the "Blood moon", the longest lunar eclipse of the century which sees Earth's natural satellite turn blood red.
  • GUILLAUME SOUVANT via Getty Images
    A 'blood moon' eclipse is seen over the roof of the Chambord Castle in Chambord, France on July 27, 2018. 
  • WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images
    People gather to watch a 'blood moon' eclipse in Melbourne on July 28, 2018. 
  • Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters
    A combination photo shows the lunar eclipse from a blood moon (top L) back to full moon (bottom right) in the sky over Frankfurt, Germany, July 27, 2018. 

