Michael Dalder / Reuters A sinking "blood moon" is seen after a full lunar eclipse in the southern Bavarian village of Raisting, near Munich, Germany, early on Saturday.

Skygazers had the chance to observe a blood moon on Friday as the Earth’s satellite took on a reddish hue.

The event was visible to much of the world’s population and was the longest blood moon of the century – but heavy clouds in the UK meant the spectacle was obscured for many.