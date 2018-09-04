5 Extraordinary Extracts From Bob Woodward's Book On Donald Trump

Bob Woodward, the renowned reporter famed for his acclaimed reporting on the Watergate scandal, has written a new book that lifts the lid on the simmering tensions within the Donald Trump White House.

The tome, ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’, describes the executive branch as being in the midsts of a “nervous breakdown”, according to an excerpt from the book published in the Washington Post on Tuesday.

Administration staffers often have to engage in stealth behaviour to prevent Trump from being impulsive and to minimise disasters that could hurt the president and the country. In some cases, senior aides would reportedly pluck official papers from Trump’s desk before he could sign them.