1. Trump Sides With Putin

The jaw-dropper.

Trump dismissed his own intelligence service’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, claiming that Putin “was extremely strong and powerful in his denial”.

The US President was asked if he trusted US intelligence, which has indicted 12 Russian agents for stealing Democratic Party documents to help him win the vote for Trump.

Trump said he had been told by his CIA chief that it was Russia which was responsible, but that he saw no reason to believe it.

“I don’t see any reason why it would be”, Trump said. “President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

He went on to deride the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, calling it “a disaster for our country”, and renewed his oft-repeated claim that there was no evidence of “collusion”.

The recent CIA chief accused the President of treason.