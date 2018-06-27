PA Body of teenager Ryan Evans has been found in Westport Lake, Stoke-on-Trent. Police divers have spent over a day searching the large expanse of water.

The body of missing 13-year-old Ryan Evans has been found in Westport Lake, Stoke-on-Trent.

The teenager was with two other children when he vanished on Monday afternoon.

His companions made it to safety but despite an extensive search operation involving frogmen and shore-line teams Ryan could not be saved.

The lake is a legacy of coal mining associated with the area’s historic potteries and industrial trade, though the fire brigade said it was the “clarity and size of the lake that’s proving the difficulty”.

Group manager Brian Moss, of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, urged people not to give into the “temptation” to go into rivers and open water during the hot days.

The scene sits above the old Brownhills Colliery and was formed in 1884, when the workings hit the water table, flooding the tunnels and ground above.

Ryan’s family has been informed. Earlier, Chief Inspector John Owen, of Staffordshire Police, said his relatives “must be distraught and devastated”.

He added: “We know they are going through something no parent should ever go through.

“We need to make sure they find out any information before anyone else and we’re giving them all the support they need. That’s our primary focus.”