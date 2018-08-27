Just when it looked like David Budd had murder in mind at the end of episode one of ‘Bodyguard’, the tables were turned on him, as his family became the apparent target of terrorists.

But that was not the only shock in store for viewers as the BBC’s latest drama continued on Monday night - and no, we’re not just talking about the surprising moments of passion between David and Julia.

Here’s the questions the huge developments of episode two left us with...

Is David being targeted as a revenge for foiling the train bombing?

The Home Secretary learned that there had been threats of terrorism against several London schools, including one where David’s children attend. This added weight to the theory that Nadia and his wife were part of a cell, who is now plotting revenge against David for stopping the suicide bomb on the train.

Is there a police leak about David?

If there is a terror cell who is plotting revenge on David, this would mean someone in the police leaked his name in relation to the train bombing - who could it have been?

Or was there another suspect involved in the train bombing?

It could have been that there was another terrorist aboard the train that witnessed David stopping the bombing. Having knowledge of who he was, they could have then been behind the attack at his children’s school.