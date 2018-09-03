Richard Madden may have made his name playing Prince Robb Stark in ‘Game Of Thrones’, but seems it didn’t pay well. The actor, who is currently starring as David Budd in BBC drama ‘Bodyguard’, has claimed he earned “fuck all” while filming the hit HBO series.

EMPICS Entertainment ﻿Richard was only 22 when he joined 'Game Of Thrones'

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Richard said: “People think I am [rich], because of ‘Game of Thrones’, but you know, when I signed up for that I was 22, with fuck all on my CV, so I was paid fuck all.” Revealing not all actors are well-paid, he continued: “I just kind of deal with what I need to, so I don’t look a producer in the eye and fucking hate them when they’re talking about their villas, and you’re thinking, shit, I’m getting the bus at the weekend, because I don’t have the money for a cab, you know?” Richard appeared as Robb Stark in the first three seasons of the hit fantasy series, until his character met his maker.

HBO Richard played Robb Stark in 'Game Of Thrones'

After leaving the show, he went on to play Prince Charming in Disney′s live-action remake of ‘Cinderella’ in 2015. He can currently be seen playing Sergeant David Budd in ‘Bodyguard’. His character is charged with protecting the Home Secretary, Julia Montague, who is played by Keeley Hawes.

EMPICS Entertainment ﻿Richard is now protecting the devious Home Secretary on BBC 1's 'Bodyguard'