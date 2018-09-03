Richard Madden may have made his name playing Prince Robb Stark in ‘Game Of Thrones’, but seems it didn’t pay well.
The actor, who is currently starring as David Budd in BBC drama ‘Bodyguard’, has claimed he earned “fuck all” while filming the hit HBO series.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Richard said: “People think I am [rich], because of ‘Game of Thrones’, but you know, when I signed up for that I was 22, with fuck all on my CV, so I was paid fuck all.”
Revealing not all actors are well-paid, he continued: “I just kind of deal with what I need to, so I don’t look a producer in the eye and fucking hate them when they’re talking about their villas, and you’re thinking, shit, I’m getting the bus at the weekend, because I don’t have the money for a cab, you know?”
Richard appeared as Robb Stark in the first three seasons of the hit fantasy series, until his character met his maker.
After leaving the show, he went on to play Prince Charming in Disney′s live-action remake of ‘Cinderella’ in 2015.
He can currently be seen playing Sergeant David Budd in ‘Bodyguard’. His character is charged with protecting the Home Secretary, Julia Montague, who is played by Keeley Hawes.
The relationship between Richard and Keeley’s characters is central to the show, but Richard admitted he had “no idea” if they had been paid equally, noting: “I imagine she earned more.”
Richard added that the issue of the gender pay gap “needs to be addressed”, but said: “But there’s only so much I can do for myself. Agents and lawyers, they do all that stuff.”
Keeley previously said she demanded equal pay for ‘Bodyguard’, telling The Mirror: “If it’s something like ‘Bodyguard’ and there are two of us and you’re discussing your contract, just say ‘We want parity’.
“And more often than not, the actor will also say, ‘Yes, we’re doing the same amount of work. The same process, pay us the same’.
“And personally, that’s how I go about it now and I feel empowered to do that because of brilliant people that spoke up from the beginning and people who have made a stand.”
‘Bodyguard’ continues to BBC One on Sunday at 9pm.