Keeley Hawes Laughs Off Claims She Dieted For Bodyguard Role

Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes has dismissed claims she went on a diet in preparation for her steamy role in the hit BBC drama.

The actor, who plays a fictional Home Secretary in the series, shared a Mailonline article about herself, which claims she lost a stone by doing the alkaline diet.

In a tweet she said: “Um, no, I didn’t.”

She added two hashtags. One asked what the fuck an alkaline diet was and the other asked who writes “this shite”?