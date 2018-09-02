Keeley Hawes Laughs Off Claims She Dieted For Bodyguard Role

Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes has dismissed claims she went on a diet in preparation for her steamy role in the hit BBC drama.
The actor, who plays a fictional Home Secretary in the series, shared a Mailonline article about herself, which claims she lost a stone by doing the alkaline diet.
In a tweet she said: “Um, no, I didn’t.”
She added two hashtags. One asked what the fuck an alkaline diet was and the other asked who writes “this shite”?
In the article, the Mail On Sunday’s Katie Hind, who is currently editing the paper’s Talk of Town diary said: “I hear she lost about a stone for the part, putting herself on an alkaline diet and an exercise regime based on the methods espoused by US fitness guru Tracey Anderson.
“My source on the TV show’s set said: ‘This is a really sexy role for her, she wanted to get in character and look amazing.’”
HuffPost UK has approached DMG media for a comment.
‘Bodyguard’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.