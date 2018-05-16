'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer Faces Accusations Of Straight-Washing Freddie Mercury

The trailer for Freddie Mercury biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has faced accusations of straight-washing the late Queen frontman. US writer and producer Bryan Fuller spoke out against the 90 second teaser after it was released online on Tuesday (15 May), noting how Freddie’s relationships with men and his AIDs diagnosis did not feature. As the trailer showed Freddie’s relationship with women, Bryan called it out for not explicitly showing his love of men.

20th Century Fox Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' trailer

He wrote: “Anyone else mildly annoyed (enough to tweet about it) that the #BohemianRapsody (sic) trailer features gay/bi superstar Freddie Mercury flirting with and twirling with a woman but no indication of his love of men?”

After some of his followers argued producers may have been keeping back certain parts of the story for the full film, Bryan went on: “I disagree. It’s #HETWASHING (hetero-washing) for marketing sakes.”

While there was a fleeting shot of Freddie with a man (presumed to be Paul Prenter), Bryan said: “The shot of him in close proximity with a man is mere frames, while the relationship with the woman is emphasized. This is not an accident.”

He then shared a screengrab from the trailer’s YouTube description, where it referred to Freddie’s AIDs diagnosis as “facing a life-threatening illness”. “Dear 20th Century Fox,” he wrote. “Yes, it was a life-threatening illness, but more specifically it was AIDS. From having gay sex with men. Do Better.”

While Freddie Mercury gave varying descriptions about his sexuality during his career, he was in a relationship with Mary Austin from 1970 to 1976, before dating Jim Hutton, who cared for him up until his death in 1991. Bryan added: “I feel what the trailer is doing is queer-erasure. If they were out and proud with his bi-sexuality they would have indicated he was bi-sexual. Showing him romantic with a woman, but not a man (3 frames don’t count) is not a celebration of bi-sexual identity. It’s hiding it.”

There were many people on social media who agreed with Bryan’s assessment of the trailer:

And here I was thinking there was something wrong with me for not being excited despite being a huge Queen fan. I hate the straight-washing of Freddie Mercury’s story. — Philoctetes 💙💜💗 (@Aquielle_) May 15, 2018

Does anyone know if they’re going to touch on Freddie’s bisexuality at all or are they straight-washing him? — Bacon Donut 🥄🌈 (@CrystalAutist) May 15, 2018

I'm already feeling concerned about this film and I was so excited. Freddie deserves his entire story told. — Lissie | SDCC '18 🙃 RDC5 😃 (@SpaceyScorpion) May 15, 2018

Yeah he had a long-term male partner when he died they better not hetwash that shit — Loker (@LieutenantLoker) May 15, 2018

So trailer focuses more on his flirting w women? Freddie was a bisexual legend gdi he loved men too, focus on both pls...it's a trailer but yeah you see what they tried to do — 💥Roo💥GIVE HIM BACK!! (@Color_Division) May 15, 2018

However, there were also those who pointed out how Bryan’s comments could actually invalidate the experience of bisexual people. They explained how just because Freddie is seen with a woman in the trailer, this doesn’t automatically ‘straightwash’ him, as heterosexual relationships are still part of a bisexual person’s queer identity.

a distressingly common thing bi folks have to deal with is the idea that an opposite-sex relationship "proves" we're "really" just straight, the perception being the only attractions that are legitimate are the ones we're present-tense pursuing — Cohen is a Ghost (@skullmandible) May 15, 2018

Bi people are not het. It's not "hetwashing". — Mad (@Madsp4) May 15, 2018

A good 90% of the bi people I've seen talking about this are more pissed off with the use of hetwashing than the ratio of his observable gay-readability but please continue to tell us you know us better — Law - Sukka Mix (@HCYSTTMHG) May 16, 2018

As a Bi woman who has long held Freddie as a Bi icon (which frequently gets erased bc he dated men as we all know), I was happy to see Mary Austin in the trailer. She was an important part of his life (he left his house and ashes in her care in the end), so I was glad to see her. — Julie Hegner #SaveLucifer 🌊🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@julz91) May 15, 2018

HuffPost UK has contacted film makers 20th Century Fox for comment, and is awaiting a response. The film stars Rami Malek as Freddie, with Tom Hollander and former ‘EastEnders’ actor Ben Hardy also playing his bandmates. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is released on 2 November 2018.