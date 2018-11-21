Aircraft Manufacturer Bombardier To Slash Nearly 500 UK Jobs As 5,000 Posts Are Cut Worldwide

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier will slash nearly 500 jobs from operations in Belfast, in a major blow to the local workforce.

The Canadian-headquartered company is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest employers, but says it is looking to keep cutting costs and improving the efficiency of its operation to remain competitive long-term.

The firm announced earlier this month it will be cutting some 5,000 jobs worldwide it its cost-cutting efforts.

“Following the global workforce adjustments announced by Bombardier Inc on November 8 2018, we have reviewed our manpower requirements in Belfast and regret to confirm that we must reduce our workforce across the company by 490 employees,” a statement from the firm read.

“We acknowledge the impact this will have on our workforce and their families and we continue to explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies.

“However, we need to continue to cut costs and improve the efficiency of our operations to help ensure our long-term competitiveness.”

It comes on the day that flatpack furniture giant Ikea announced it would cut 350 UK jobs as part of a shake-up of its global operations.