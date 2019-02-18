Boohoo appears to have got itself in a bit of a twist over its stance on selling products containing wool: the online retailer announced on Saturday it would ban wool, citing animal welfare concerns – but u-turned just hours later.

The retailer, which also owns Nasty Gal and Pretty Little Thing, appears to have backtracked following criticism, as one sheep farmer told Sky News he was “absolutely disgusted” at its decision not to sell wool.

After announcing the ban on Saturday, Boohoo issued a revised statement saying it was “committed to ensuring the wool used in our supply chain comes from good husbandry and meets high levels of animal welfare, and will continue to use wool as a sustainable material.”

