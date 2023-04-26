Booking Your Summer Holidays? Martin Lewis Has A Warning For You

Xavier Lorenzo via Getty Images

Getting ready to jet abroad? Finance expert Martin Lewis has issued a warning to every British holidaymaker.

The Money Saving Expert appeared on This Morning yesterday (Tuesday 25 April) and had some stark advice for those jetting off.

One viewer of the major morning breakfast show emailed in to ask the MSE founder for advice over her travel insurance provider refusing to pay out money she is owed.

Sadly, Rita’s son has passed away prior to a planned holiday to Tenerife, which the viewer had cancelled.

However, despite following “all proper procedures”, Rita explain that she was yet to receive the money back.

Apologising for her loss, Lewis explained that: “It’s a horrible situation to be in. You’ve done absolutely everything right and one would hope the travel insurance company would treat you with a bit more care.

“If you’re not getting that refund, you need to understand why.”

The expert shared that when it comes to travel insurance, many people “don’t realise” that it is fully regulated by the FCA: “That means you have a right to take the travel firm to the financial ombudsman.”

Lewis urged Rita to get in contact with the FCA to make a formal complaint about the missing refund.

Fortunately, contacting the FCA is completely free and only involves filling out a form online, with the Money Saving Expert adding: “You don’t need to write fancy language, you don’t need a lawyer.”

He then advised holiday-goers booking their upcoming breaks to book their travel insurance sooner rather than later.

“So many people have booked their summer holidays but haven’t got travel insurance,” he said.