PA Wire/PA Images Police bag items as they conduct searches of Queen Elizabeth Gardens, Salisbury, where Dawn Sturgess visited before she fell ill after coming into contact with Novichok.

Officers investigating the Novichok poisoning in Amesbury, which led to the death of Dawn Sturgess earlier this month, will be carrying out enquiries at the Boots store in the town centre.

Sturgess died on July 8 after she and her partner Charlie Rowley both fell ill at the end of June.

Rowley, 45, said the deadly nerve agent took just 15 minutes to poison Sturgess after she sprayed the “oily” substance on to her wrists believing it was perfume.

Rowley, who was discharged from hospital last week, has spoken about how he feels responsible for the death of his partner after he gave the mother-of-three the bottle as a present.

He told ITV: “I do have a memory of her spraying it on her wrists and rubbing them together.

“I guess that’s how she applied it and became ill. I guess how I got in contact with it is when I put the spray part to the bottle… I ended tipping some on my hands, but I washed it off under the tap.”

Sturgess, 44, died in hospital eight days later, prompting a murder investigation amid fears her death was linked to the Salisbury poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.