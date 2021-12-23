Life

Boots 2021 Boxing Day Sale: Our Pick Of The Beauty Bargains

You'll find huge discounts on makeup, perfume, skincare and more.

Don’t waste your money paying full price for that perfume you’ve been wanting or those makeup brushes you’ve had your eye on – treat yourself in the Boots Boxing Day sale instead.

The sale has launched early this year, with discounts online from December 23 and in store from Boxing day.

As always, the big Boots sale does not disappoint, with hundreds of items up to an incredible 50% off.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or you want to get a jump on next year’s Christmas shopping (yes, lots of people start their shopping for next year in the sales!), we’ve got you covered.

Save £18.67 on this NARS Euphoria Face Palette
Boots
Get it for £37.33 (was £56).
Save £83.45 on this No7 Hydrate & Glow Collection Bundle
Boots
Get it for £52 (was £135.45).
Get 50% off Pixi Brighter Day's Ahead!
Boots
Get it for £34 (was £68).
Get a whopping 50% off this ICONIC London Dance Floor Destined Set
Boots
Get it for £84 (was £168).
Get £23 off this Clinique Great Skin Everywhere: Skincare Gift Set For Drier Skin
Boots
Get it for £46 (was £69).
Save 1/3 on this Hugo Boss Bottled Eau de Toilette 100ml Gift Set
Boots
Get it for £47.33 (was £71).
Save £26.01 on WISHFUL Mini Skin Wishes
Boots
WISHFUL Mini Skin Wishes

Get it for £51.99 (was £78).
Get £26.34 off this Bobbi Brown Luxury Brush Collection Set
Boots
Get it for £52.66 (was £79).
Save £27.51 on Gentleman Givenchy Eau de Parfum Christmas Gift Set
Boots
Get it for £54.99 (was £82.50).
Save £27.84 on this Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum
Boots
Get it for £55.56 (was £83.50).
Save over £40 on this Soap & Glory Bathing Grace Collection
Boots
Soap & Glory Bathing Grace Collection

Get it for £42.50 (was £85).
Save 20% on this Bluebell Baby Monitor Vision 8-in-1
Boots
Get it for £231.20 (was £289).
Save a huge 50% on this Estée Lauder Treat Yourself Gift Set
Boots
Get it for £45 (was £90).
Save £34.67 on YSL Deluxe Libre Eau de Parfum 90ml Gift Set
Boots
YSL Deluxe Libre Eau de Parfum 90ml Gift Set

Get it for £69.33 (was £104).
Save over £60 on this Elizabeth Arden Prevage Protect & Perfect Set
Boots
Get it for £119 (was £180).
