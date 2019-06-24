Retail giant Boots has vowed to ditch plastic bags in all its stores by next year, replacing them with paper ones.

The company said 53 stores will lose plastic bags at checkouts from Monday, with all 2,485 sites only offering customers paper bags from early next year.

However, Boots will continue to charge customers for the new unbleached brown bags, despite them not falling under the plastic bag tax.

Managing director Seb James said the decision means 900 tonnes of plastic will be removed from his stores as a result.

He said: “Plastic waste is undoubtedly one of the most important issues around the world today, with TV shows like Blue Planet highlighting the effects of plastic pollution.”

