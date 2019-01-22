As if Hatchimals and slime weren’t enough, there’s a new toy in town – a twerking llama (and no, we never imagined those two words would sit together, either).

Debuted at the London Toy Fair on Tuesday, Boppi the llama from the Pets Alive range promises to shakes its booty and dance with the best of them.

Experts reckon this is going to be one of the must-have toys of the year, but sadly for the kids, the llama isn’t on sale just yet. Parents can buy Boppi from June – and it’ll set you back £25.

