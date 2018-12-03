Boris Becker Drops Claim For Diplomatic Immunity From Bankruptcy

Boris Becker has dropped his claim to have diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy.

The three-time Wimbledon champion had argued that his appointment as a Central African Republic attache meant he could not be subjected to any legal proceedings.

But he has now abandoned his case and his bankruptcy has been extended indefinitely, following a hearing in London.

Becker’s withdrawal from the legal action means a planned auction of his trophies and memorabilia, which was previously put on hold, will now go ahead.

When the ex-tennis player first announced his diplomatic immunity claim, it led to raised eyebrows from many spectators – and the Central African Republic’s foreign minister.

Charles Armel Doubane was quoted in a german newspaper as saying that Becker was not an “official diplomat of Central African Republic”.

According to the paper, Doubane said that as foreign minister he would have been required to sign a document giving Becker that status, but he was never asked to do so.

He added that his country would not obstruct justice.

The tale then took another twist with the republic’s joint embassy to the EU, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg saying that Becker is “a supporter of our country and was appointed to the diplomatic service by the president of our country”.

The joint embassy said Becker had an office in Brussels and that he was “in mission for our country and our embassy in the field of sport, culture and humanitarian affairs”.