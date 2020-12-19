The Latest Boris Johnson has announced Christmas relaxations will be tightened across England.

A new tier 4 lockdown will also be introduced in London, the south-east and the east.

We’ve explained what you can and can’t do under the new rules. * * * Boris Johnson and top scientific advisers will hold a Downing Street press conference at 4pm on Saturday amid reports he will announce new stricter rules for Christmas in England. The prime minister is speaking to Cabinet ministers after the alarm was raised over a sharp spike in Covid infections, particularly in London and the south east. He will appear with chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance in a televised briefing on Saturday afternoon. It is reported that the recently-identified new variant of coronavirus may be more infectious and there is evidence that a third wave is building. Whitty said the government had alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) over the new variant’s “rapid spread” and underlined it was “more vital than ever” the public take precautions. The news comes as families prepare for Christmas, with a five-day relaxation of restrictions still planned for December 23 to 27.

John Sibley / Reuters Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance

Health secretary Matt Hancock said last week that the virus had doubled in the space of seven days in some parts of the south east. Whitty said in a statement: “As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly. “We have alerted the WHO and are continuing to analyse the available data to improve our understanding. “There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this. “Given this latest development it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission.”

PA Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street