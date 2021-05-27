Boris Johnson should introduce a “carbon border tax” to protect British firms from polluting competitors like China, former international trade secretary Liam Fox has urged.

The intervention by right-winger Fox has boosted hopes among environmentalists that a growing Tory consensus will persuade the prime minister to push the plan ahead of the UK’s chairing of the COP26 climate talks this year.

The Treasury is currently working on the detail of the border tax, which would slap an extra tariff on imports produced in countries with high greenhouse gas emissions, and insiders have told HuffPost UK the PM is “very open” to the idea.

Fox, a traditional Thatcherite, will be joined by Johnson’s father Stanley, a long-time green campaigner, as he makes a speech calling for the new move at the Centre for Policy Studies think tank on Thursday.

US climate envoy John Kerry has recently said that Joe Biden is “interested in evaluating the border adjustment mechanism” and the EU is already planning a carbon tax of its own on imports.

With the UK set to chair the G7 summit of leading industrial nations this summer as well as the climate talks in Glasgow in November, Fox said this was an “opportunity not simply to chair but to lead”.

“There is no point in damaging the competitiveness of economies such as the UK while other countries maintain their competitive edge at a cost to the global climate,” he said.