Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Airbus UK east factory in north Wales. Oli Scarff via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s final fortnight in office will see the departing PM divide his time between No. 10 and his country retreat Chequers this week, after returning from a Greek holiday.

The prime minister’s increasingly relaxed approach to leadership – revealed on the day an economist predicted inflation could jump above 18% in the new year for the first time since 1976 – is in stark contrast to the comment made by one of his outriders a day earlier.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg hit out at the “rotten culture” of working from home as he claimed the number of staff in Whitehall was down five per cent last week against the previous week, despite his crackdown on the practice.

In comments reported by the Mail on Sunday, he added: “Even accounting for summer holidays, this is hopeless.”

The prime minister’s successor will be confirmed on September 5, when either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak emerges as the victor in the Tory leadership race, with the formal handover of power due to take place the following day.

Rees-Mogg was defending Truss for her widely criticised comments that British workers need to display “more graft”.

Advertisement

The loyalist minister said her remarks heard in a leaked audio recording were “sensible” as he hit out at what he called “confected political criticism” of the foreign secretary.

Truss, now the Tory leadership frontrunner, also attempted to explain the lower productivity seen outside London as being due to “a mindset and attitude thing”, in the comments from recent years.

Labour said Truss’s remarks made while she was a Treasury minister were “grossly offensive”, saying that she had effectively branded British workers “lazy”.

Boris Johnson's spokesperson repeatedly refuses to say whether he will be staying in Downing Street this week, telling me only that: "He will be working in a mixture of Downing Street and Chequers."



Johnson has zero public engagements listed for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 22, 2022

Advertisement

Last week, removal vans were pictured collecting Johnson’s possessions as he headed to Chequers with his wife Carrie and their two children.

Johnson’s last days will include restating support for Ukraine and highlighting measures to address the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street said.

Ukraine’s independence day on Wednesday will be marked with a series of events, in a sign that the UK’s support will continue beyond the close link forged between Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“A large focus this week is on reiterating our support for Ukraine, and that is an unwavering commitment that we have to supporting Ukraine in the face of an illegal war,” a No. 10 spokesperson said.

“The government is also focused on supporting people with the cost of living and making sure that those who are eligible for the £37 billion of support that’s already available through our phased-in plan are availing themselves of it.”

Advertisement

But no more help is expected to be announced before the new prime minister takes office, with major policy decisions postponed until that point.

The prime minister visited the Security Service’s headquarters in London on Monday to pay tribute to the work done by MI5 in keeping the country safe.

Since standing down as Tory leader and effectively becoming a caretaker prime minister, Johnson has also gone on visits to a special forces base, flown in a Typhoon jet and met soldiers training Ukrainian counterparts.

With Ukraine and high inflation set to dominate his final days in office, No 10 denied that a war in Europe and a cost-of-living crisis were the main features of Johnson’s legacy.

The spokesperson said: “I would point you to his own words in the house where he has spoken more about the record of this government. That includes getting Brexit done and leaving the EU, leading the country through the greatest public health emergency in a generation, protecting lives and livelihoods.

Advertisement

“And that is alongside, yes, supporting Ukraine in the face of an illegal war and supporting people through the current cost-of-living challenges.”

The prime minister has been accused by critics of leading a “zombie government” with major decisions deferred until the new occupant takes over in No 10.