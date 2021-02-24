Boris Johnson Told £700m Catch Up Plan 'Not Enough' To Help Children Who Missed School

Ministers stand accused of shortchanging schoolchildren after it emerged the government spent more on Eat Out To Help Out than a new summer “catch up” scheme.

Boris Johnson’s £700m package to help youngsters forced to miss school due to Covid will fund lessons over summer. But the announcement has been branded “not adequate” by Labour and “not enough” by charities.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said it amounts to 43p per day per child and is dwarfed by the £849m chancellor Rishi Sunak spent helping struggling pubs and restaurants.

Others have warned Johnson his government must do more to close the yawning inequalities hitting disadvantaged youngsters, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Secondary schools will deliver summer tutoring as part of the programme for children in England.

It is backed by an extra £400m of funding, which follows £300m pledged in January.

Summer provision will be introduced for pupils who need it the most, such as incoming Year 7 pupils, whilst one-to-one and small group tutoring schemes will be expanded.

The programme includes a one-off £302m ‘recovery premium’ for primary and secondary schools to support disadvantaged pupils.

Schools are due to reopen on March 8 as England begins to emerge from its third national lockdown.

Green said: “This is not adequate and will not make up for the learning and time with friends that children have lost.

“There is no specific mention of supporting children’s mental health or wellbeing, which is fundamental to enabling their recovery from this pandemic.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak spent more on the failed Eat Out to Help Out Scheme than they will on our children’s recovery.”