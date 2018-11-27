Boris Johnson Demands The Brexit TV Debate Includes Someone Who 'Believes In It'

Boris Johnson has demanded any live TV debate must include someone who “believes in Brexit”.

The former foreign secretary and ardent Brexiteer made the claim after Theresa May challenged the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to debate her Brexit plan head-to-head.

The Labour leader, who has pledge to vote against the deal, has said he would “relish” the chance to face the Prime Minister.

But hardline Brexiteers are unhappy that the proposed clash would not include someone who reflects their view on the agreement, agreed to by the EU just days ago.

The TV debate is pencilled into take place on Sunday December 9 – ahead of the crunch Commons vote to get the deal through Parliament, on December 11.