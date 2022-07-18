Channel 4 To Explore Boris Johnson's Rise And Fall In ‘Landmark’ Documentary

Boris Johnson announced his resignation earlier this month Beresford Hodge via PA Wire/PA Images

The rise and fall of Boris Johnson’s leadership is set to be explored in a new “landmark” Channel 4 documentary.

The four-part series will explore the events that shaped the out going prime minister’s character and the shocking events of his premiership, with rare archive footage and access to those who know him most intimately – both friends and rivals.

Documentary makers have said contributors will reveal what Johnson’s true persona is and explore his actions and ambitions, which have shaped modern British politics.

“We aim to make a series that both his supporters and enemies will find fresh and interesting,” executive producer David Glover said on Tuesday.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, added: “This landmark series will try to answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe that he could escape the laws of political gravity.”

The series will also dive into where it all started, the corridors of the prestigious Eton College – where Boris beat David Cameron for the esteemed School Captain role.

It is being made by the team at 72 films, who previously produced The Trump Show and Crime & Punishment.

The milestone series comes after Johnson’s government announced its intention to privatise Channel 4 – which is currently publicly owned and funded by advertising – back in April.