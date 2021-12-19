Explicit Song Branding Boris Johnson A 'F***ing C***' Set To Crack The Charts This Christmas

Boris Johnson Leon Neal via Getty Images

Well, the colourfully-named group behind the track, The K***s, are back with a follow-up for 2021, and they’re currently on course to crack the festive top five once again.

On Sunday evening, the Official Charts Company revealed that The K***s’ new song Boris Johnson Is Still A F***ing C*** is at number five in the midweeks in the lead-up to this year’s festive charts.

The song is the second most-downloaded of the week since its release on Friday, with an Official Charts press release stating: “It’s a strong start, but the band will need to keep up the momentum to hold on to their current placing against the streaming might of other tracks.”

Meanwhile, currently on course for the Christmas number one is LadBaby, with their reimagined version of Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Merry Christmas.

LadBaby’s new novelty offering, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, could make chart history by making them the first act to ever have four consecutive Christmas number ones.

The reworked song features vocals from both Ed and Sir Elton, whose original version of the track looks set to land just behind the remake at number two in the Christmas charts.