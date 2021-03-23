Boris Johnson Branded 'Obnoxious' For Claiming 'Greed' Fuelled Vaccine Success

Boris Johnson was branded “obnoxious” and “warped” after the prime minister told MPs that Britain’s Covid vaccine success was down to capitalism and greed.

Reports in The Sun of the PM’s meeting with Tory backbenchers say Johnson lavished praise on pharmaceutical companies for their work on developing Covid jabs.

“The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends,” he reportedly said, ahead of a key vote on renewing lockdown restrictions this week.

Johnson later said “actually I regret saying it” and asked Conservative colleagues repeatedly to “forget I said that”.

It comes as the country marks one year since the first national lockdown and as the UK’s death toll stands at more than 126,000.

Labour MP Barry Sheerman said the PM had made “obnoxious comments”.