Stanley Johnson arrives for the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham last year. Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has nominated his own father for a knighthood, it has emerged.

The former prime minister has included Stanley Johnson’s name on his resignation honours list, The Times reported.

Cabinet Office officials are still working their way through the honours list submitted by Johnson after he was forced to resign as PM.

There are thought to be as many as 100 names on it.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson told HuffPost UK: “We don’t comment on honours.”

The controversial move was described as “corruption” by one MP.

Stanley Johnson has previously denied claims by Conservative MP Caroline Nokes that he touched her inappropriately 20 years ago, when he was running to be a Tory MP.

Speaking last year, she said: ”“ can remember a really prominent man — at the time the Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon — smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, ‘oh, Romsey, you’ve got a lovely seat’.”

But Johnson said: “I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all.”

It also emerged last year that Johnson has nominated four of his closest allies for peerages in his resignation honours.

