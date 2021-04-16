Boris Johnson Will Go To India Despite Soaring Covid Cases And New Variant Fears

Boris Johnson’s visit to India will go ahead despite its soaring coronavirus cases and fears a new variant has taken hold, Downing Street has said.

No.10 has said the prime minister’s trip will be Covid-secure and shorter, but poured cold water on suggestions the country was being kept off the travel “red list” for political reasons.

Johnson is due to meet controversial Indian PM Narendra Modi as he aims to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with his administration.

India’s daily Covid case rate is now over the 200,000 mark, with curfews and weekend lockdowns reinstated in some regions.

There is also growing concerns about a new coronavirus variant first detected in the country.