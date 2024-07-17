Boris Johnson Mocked Online For Saying Donald Trump Will Support Ukraine And Democracy

Boris Johnson has been mocked online after he suggested that Donald Trump would support Ukraine and democracy if he becomes president again.
The former prime minister met with the Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
In a social media post about their discussion, Johnson said that Trump was “on top form” after surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally on Saturday.
“We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy,” added Johnson.
But Johnson’s remarks about the former president left many observers scratching their heads.
Trump was impeached in 2019 after he was accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to extract a “favour” from its government.
Amid Ukraine’s war against Russia, Trump has declined to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, and he’s criticised US spending for Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate JD Vance, openly supports cutting aid to the Eastern European country.
And despite Johnson’s comment about “defending democracy,” Trump’s ambitions to retake the White House have been described by critics as a threat to democracy following the January 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington.
Many social media users had questions for the former PM.
Some tried to warn Johnson that if he wants a US administration that supports Ukraine, the Trump-Vance ticket probably isn’t the first place to go.
Others wondered how Johnson’s thirsty praise of Trump might play among American voters.
