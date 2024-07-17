Boris Johnson Mocked Online For Saying Donald Trump Will Support Ukraine And Democracy

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Boris Johnson has been mocked online after he suggested that Donald Trump would support Ukraine and democracy if he becomes president again.

The former prime minister met with the Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

In a social media post about their discussion, Johnson said that Trump was “on top form” after surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally on Saturday.

Advertisement

“We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy,” added Johnson.

Great to meet President Trump who is on top form after the shameful attempt on his life. We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy. pic.twitter.com/OEVZPZsRE1 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 16, 2024

But Johnson’s remarks about the former president left many observers scratching their heads.

Trump was impeached in 2019 after he was accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to extract a “favour” from its government.

Amid Ukraine’s war against Russia, Trump has declined to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, and he’s criticised US spending for Kyiv.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate JD Vance, openly supports cutting aid to the Eastern European country.

And despite Johnson’s comment about “defending democracy,” Trump’s ambitions to retake the White House have been described by critics as a threat to democracy following the January 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington.

Many social media users had questions for the former PM.

Is this supposed to be satire?! — Ukraine Daily (@UkraineDaily_en) July 16, 2024

You know what he and Vance said about Ukraine there Boris? — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) July 16, 2024

Meaning he told you, or you're just letting out your feelings? He must have said something to convince you of that?

And you do now him and his new VP lies 99 percent of the time right? pic.twitter.com/4byyH0XVev — Kvist.P 🇩🇰🇺🇦 (@kvistp) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

Some tried to warn Johnson that if he wants a US administration that supports Ukraine, the Trump-Vance ticket probably isn’t the first place to go.

Hes just brought on a VP who wants to stop support for Ukraine. — Jim Clark (@J1mClark) July 16, 2024

>... he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country



Ok. Then why hasn't he said so?

And why did he choose a VP that said "he frankly doesn't care" what happens in Ukraine...

And that he will oppose all initiatives to back Ukraine. — Oleg Kostour 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@OlegKostour) July 16, 2024

Others wondered how Johnson’s thirsty praise of Trump might play among American voters.

Well that just increased Biden's chances at the presidency. — deep 404 (@thedeep404) July 16, 2024

Two oppertunistic narrcasist that have damaged politics on both sides of the Atlantic with their toxic and divisive rhetoric

You look like a pathetic fan boy Boris, feel free to stay there — Clifford K 🇪🇺 (@holte) July 16, 2024

Advertisement

The snarknado continued ...

@BorisJohnson is a hypocrite and aligns himself with a dangerous idiot who has picked a candidate as VP who runs our country down. Shameful from Boris Johnson as per usual. — Teresa Crawford #FBPE (@TeresaC123) July 16, 2024

I feel like the Trump campaign is like the end of a musical where the entire cast comes out. Except it’s grifters instead of singers. — Not NSA Help Desk (@NOTNSAHELPDESK) July 16, 2024