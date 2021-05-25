Boris Johnson Forced To Ditch Travel Advice For Covid Hotspots

Boris Johnson has been forced into a climbdown over travel restrictions for England’s Covid hotspots after councils revolted over the move.

On Monday evening it emerged the government had quietly updated advice for eight places hit by the India variant, telling people they should not travel in or out of the area or meet others indoors.

Local authority leaders in Burnley, Bedford, Blackburn, Darwen, Bolton, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside said ministers failed to notify them of the move, taken last week, and began rejecting local lockdowns “by stealth”.

Confusion then reigned when a statement by local public health teams said town halls were assured no travel restrictions were in place, but Downing Street insisted the advice applied.

Now, the Department of Health and Social Care has said guidance will be updated to make clear no new restrictions are in place and that people are advised to “minimise travel”.

The prime minister was accused of presiding over an “utter shambles” by Labour, with local leaders such as Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham criticising the PM.

Following outcry, a government spokesperson said: “We will be updating the guidance for areas where the new Covid-19 variant is spreading to make it clearer we are not imposing local restrictions.