Boris Johnson Forced To Ditch Travel Advice For Covid Hotspots

Boris Johnson has been forced into a climbdown over travel restrictions for England’s Covid hotspots after councils revolted over the move.
On Monday evening it emerged the government had quietly updated advice for eight places hit by the India variant, telling people they should not travel in or out of the area or meet others indoors.
Local authority leaders in Burnley, Bedford, Blackburn, Darwen, Bolton, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside said ministers failed to notify them of the move, taken last week, and began rejecting local lockdowns “by stealth”.
Confusion then reigned when a statement by local public health teams said town halls were assured no travel restrictions were in place, but Downing Street insisted the advice applied.
Now, the Department of Health and Social Care has said guidance will be updated to make clear no new restrictions are in place and that people are advised to “minimise travel”.
The prime minister was accused of presiding over an “utter shambles” by Labour, with local leaders such as Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham criticising the PM.
Following outcry, a government spokesperson said: “We will be updating the guidance for areas where the new Covid-19 variant is spreading to make it clearer we are not imposing local restrictions.
“Instead, we are providing advice on the additional precautions people can take to protect themselves and others in those areas where the new variant is prevalent.
“This includes, wherever possible, trying to meet outdoors rather than indoors, keeping two metres apart from anyone you don’t live with and minimising travel in and out the area.
“These are not new regulations but they are some of the ways everyone can help bring the variant under control in their local area.”
North Tyneside’s Labour mayor Norma Redfearn was among those angry at the government.
She said: “After a day of confusion the government have clarified there are no restrictions on travel in or out of North Tyneside.”
She added: “We have seen throughout the pandemic that clear communications are vital and this confusion has caused stress and anxiety for many people in North Tyneside and the region.
“There was no consultation on this advice, which was wrong.”
A joint statement issued by directors of public health in Burnley, Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside said: “Following the national coverage of recently revised guidance we have met with national officials and confirmed there are no restrictions on travel in or out of each of our areas: There are no local lockdowns.
“In areas where the new Covid variant is spreading we are all working together to boost testing and vaccination and to support self-isolation.
“There are sensible public health precautions people can take as individuals
in line with the sorts of advice we have all been following throughout the
pandemic.
“We will keep sharing that and working with national officials to make sure
people understand what they need to think about as they go about their daily
lives.”