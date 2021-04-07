Boris Johnson Accused Of Breaking Ministerial Code With 'Political' Attack On Sadiq Khan

Stefan RousseauPA Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Picture date: Monday April 5, 2021.

Boris Johnson broke ministerial rules and misled the public when he launched on “unprompted political attack” on Sadiq Khan using the government’s new £2.6m Downing Street press room, Labour has said.

The prime minister was reaching the end of a televised briefing on the Covid pandemic when he made false claims about the London mayor and Transport for London (TfL) budget.

Johnson, Khan’s predecessor at City Hall, claimed he left TfL’s finances in “robust, good order”, and the current mayor had blown a “black hole” in the budget with a fares freeze.

The complete collapse in passenger numbers since Covid hit, however, has seen government agree a £1.6bn bailout in May, followed by a £1.8bn deal in November.

A TfL report published a month before Johnson left office in 2016 also showed TfL had a nominal debt of £9.1bn.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has now written to cabinet secretary Simon Case calling for him to investigate and for the PM to apologise.

She alleges Johnson broke the ministerial code by using government resources – the Downing Street press room – for political campaigning during an election period.

It comes ahead of local elections in May, including at City Hall.

The code, which governs ministers’ conduct, states: “Official facilities and resources may not be used for the dissemination of party political material”.