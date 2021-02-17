Awkward... Boris Johnson Jokes About OJ Simpson Murder Trial On Vaccine Visit

You’re the prime minister and you’re getting stuck in with some Covid heroes on a visit to a mass vaccination centre in south Wales.

Your mask is securely in place but you are struggling to put on the rubber gloves required to be fully Covid secure.

What do you do?

Well, if you’re Boris Johnson, you crack a joke likening yourself to the defendant in one of the most notorious murder trials of the 1990s.

“I feel like OJ Simpson,” he told a baffled staff member.

“Absolutely,” she replied.