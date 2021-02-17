Ending Lockdown Too Fast 'Could See Deaths Focused In Vaccine Hesitant Groups'

Lifting lockdown too quickly could trigger a wave of Covid infections with deaths and serious illness concentrated among vaccine hesitant groups of people, a government scientist has warned.

Professor Dame Angela McLean said that while unvaccinated young people might not get “terribly ill”, their infections could “spill over into deaths and serious illness that is very focused in some bits of society.”

This would include vaccine hesitant people who have decided against having a jab, including some ethnic groups like Black, Pakistani and Bangladeshi people who are more at risk of dying.

She said more people need to be vaccinated and suggested new cases need to be low before unlocking, urging Boris Johnson to be driven by “data, not dates”.

McLean said the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), of which she is a senior member, is “worried” that the UK may not reach herd immunity even when vaccines have been offered to all.

That would risk another wave of infections and it would be “impossible to predict” when that would happen, she told the Commons science committee, echoing warnings from Sage last month.

McLean went on: “A wave amongst the unvaccinated could be very very bad.

“And as we all know there are certain groups in society who are particularly hesitant to take the vaccine and some of those groups are groups that we know seem to suffer disproportionately severe disease when infected.

“So of course that set of people is a real worry.

“None of us want a situation where there is a wave of infection mostly amongst people who are not terribly ill but that spills over into deaths and serious illness that is very focused in some bits of society.”

She added: “I think we can say very, very clearly don’t unlock too fast because if you unlock a lot, whilst a lot of the most vulnerable are still unvaccinated, genuinely we risk disaster.”