It was always a high-risk strategy when Theresa May appointed Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary in July 2016.

The mood on the world stage was best summed up by former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, who tweeted that he wished it was a joke, such was Johnson's reputation as a politician whose career is littered with diplomatic gaffes

As he quits amid Brexit frustration, his tenure in the Foreign Office appears to have lived up to expectations. Here are 9 missteps during his time at one of the great offices of state.

1. Libya ‘Dead Bodies’ Remark

Johnson made a joke about the “dead bodies” getting in the way of businesses investing in Libya after its bloody civil war. Speaking on the fringes of the Conservative Party conference last year, he said British businesses wanted to invest in the North African country. “They have a got brilliant vision to turn Sirte, with the help of the municipality of Sirte, into the next Dubai. “The only thing they’ve got to do is clear the dead bodies,” he said. Johnson added Libya was a “incredible place” with “brilliant young people”. Emily Thornberry, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, said Johnson’s joke was “unbelievably crass, callous and cruel”. Johnson, aware of his ability to tigger unwanted headlines, began the question and answer session with Tory members by asking himself out loud: “Why did I agree?”. He also asked the audience ahead of his joke about Libya: “Are there any journalists here?” 2. Risking Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s Safety The MP made a diplomatic blunder over the British charity worker being held in a brutal Iran prison. He told MPs that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been “teaching people journalism” – remarks that were seized on by the Iranian regime as proof that she was “spreading propaganda” against the state. Nazanin was on a family holiday in Iran last year when she was arrested for spying in Tehran, a claim vigorously denied by the British government and her family. Her employers Thomson-Reuters Foundation urged Johnson to “correct the serious mistake he made” amid fears it would extend her jail term. She remains in jail.

3. The ‘Prosecco Insult’

Johnson got into a row with an Italian minister after he warned prosecco sales would be dented if the country failed to cut a favourable Brexit deal for the UK.

Carlo Calenda accused the Foreign Secretary of “insulting” Italy, and countered that the UK would see “fish and chips exports” hit at the same time in a conversation that appears to have been conducted exclusively in national stereotypes.

Calenda, economic development minister, told Bloomberg TV: “He basically said, ’I don’t want free movement of people but I want the single market.”