Johnson Reported To Watchdog After Exaggerating Number In Work By Half A Million

However, between December 2021 and February this year - the most recent period for which figures are available - that number had actually fallen to 32,485,000.

The Liberal Democrats have now written to the UK Statistics Authority - which has previously rebuked the PM for making the same misleading claim - urging them to investigate.

Christine Jardine, the party’s Treasury spokesperson, said: “By repeating his debunked claim about employment levels, the Prime Minister has once

again shown he has no respect for the truth.

“Whilst families across the UK are struggling to cope with soaring energy bills and rising prices, Boris Johnson is continuing to misrepresent reality in a desperate attempt to score a good headline.

“The prime minister has brazenly misled parliament yet again and cannot go on.

“He must immediately retract these false claims and be honest with the public - for once in his career.”

The UK Statistics Authority has previously berated the prime minister for wrongly claiming employment levels are higher now than before Covid.