Boris Johnson Says He Has 'Absolutely' No Doubts About Rishi Sunak's Loyalty

Boris Johnson Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital. Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has insisted he has “absolutely” no doubts about Rishi Sunak’s loyalty amid claims the chancellor is angling for his job.

The prime minister was forced to defend his relationship with his next door neighbour following reports of a rift over NHS spending.

That came just days after Sunak distanced himself from Johnson’s untrue claim that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tory MPs have also accused the chancellor of failing to support the PM during the partygate row because he wants to take over if Johnson is forced to quit.

In a show of unity, both Johnson and Sunak visited the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital to announce new targets for bringing down cancer waiting times.

However, it has been claimed that a plan to tackle the NHS backlog, which was due today, has been delayed after the Treasury refused to sign off on it.

Asked at the visit if he ever worries Sunak might be after his job, Johnson said: “I think that what we’re doing is working together across the whole of Government to fix the Covid backlogs which, believe me, is a massive priority for us, for everybody in the country.”

Pressed on whether he has doubts about the Chancellor’s loyalty, Mr Johnson said: “Absolutely not.”

He added: “What I would say is that it’s thanks to the investment that we’re able to put in, thanks to the sound management of the economy, everything that we did, if you think about it, all the looking after business throughout the pandemic, that’s enabled our economy to bounce back so well, that in turn enables us to put the investment that we need now in the NHS.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid insisted it was the Omicron Covid wave, rather than Treasury concerns, which has delayed the strategy for clearing the NHS backlog caused by the pandemic.

He told Sky News: “We will publish the plan shortly. What I would say about the Treasury, is that I couldn’t wish for a better partner when it comes to the challenges I have. I don’t recognise that at all.