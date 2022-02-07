Cabinet Row: Javid Denies Treasury Blocked NHS Backlog Plan Amid Tensions

Boris Johnson with Chancellor Rishi Sunak DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

A cabinet minister has denied claims that a major plan to tackle the NHS backlog was delayed after the Treasury blocked the announcement.

Sajid Javid denied reports that the announcement, due to be made today, was postponed amid reports of growing tensions in government.

The multi-billion-pound plan by NHS England aims to reduce the record six million patients waiting for non-urgent procedures.

However, the Treasury refused to sign off the measures despite detailed discussions with No10, The Daily Telegraph reported. They quoted sources as citing concerns over value for money after deadlines for hitting treatment targets slipped as a result of the Omicron surge.

“I am just really pleased we have got that really good working relationship.” - Sajid Javid

But Javid said the plan will be published “shortly” and that he did not recognise reports that it was being held up by the Treasury.

“We will publish the plan shortly. What I would say about the Treasury, is that I couldn’t wish for a better partner when it comes to the challenges I have. I don’t recognise that at all,” he told Sky News.

“Having been chancellor, having a close relationship with the Treasury, having a strong partnership for any department is crucial and right now for health and care I am just really pleased we have got that really good working relationship.”

Javid said they had originally intended to publish the plan in December but it had been put on hold because of the Omicron outbreak.

It comes amid reports of tension between No10 and the Treasury and a war of words in the Sunday papers.

Some cabinet ministers have apparently turned on Rishi Sunak and accused him of plotting against Boris Johnson, according to the Sunday Times.

Three members of the cabinet have allegedly said the chancellor should be sacked for disloyalty, with one accusing him of “blatant plotting”.

Last week the chancellor publicly distanced himself from a baseless claim by Boris Johnson that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation who previously advised Tony Blair, said the situation was reminiscent of the end of the Blair years.

“Increasingly getting the sense that Johnson now faces the same (but more intense and short term) challenge Tony Blair had in his third term,” he tweeted.

“Namely that HMT is loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the Chancellor sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration.”