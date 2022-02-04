Exclusive: Boris Johnson Sends Pleading Email To Furious Tory MPs

Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell blamed the partygate scandal, saying it had left him with no choice.

Earlier today Downing Street was forced to deny Boris Johnson had “lost control” after five senior aides quit in 24 hours.

The drama kicked off yesterday afternoon with the shock resignation of one of Johnson’s closest allies - policy chief Munira Mirza.

No10 went into meltdown as the PM ordered a clear-out in a bid to shore up his troubled premiership.

Not only is Johnson under fire over the partygate scandal, he has faced fierce criticism over comments he made about Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Earlier this week, the PM attacked Starmer during a debate on the partygate scandal, accusing him of “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while he was director of public prosecutions.

Despite a backlash, the PM has refused to apologise for the comment - something Mirza directly linked to her departure.

Johnson was yesterday publicly rebuked by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who told a press conference: “Being honest, I wouldn’t have said it.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also distanced himself from the PM’s criticism of Starmer, saying the Labour leader deserved “absolute respect” for the job he did as director of public prosecutions.