Exclusive: Boris Johnson Sends Pleading Email To Furious Tory MPs

Boris Johnson emailed Conservative MPs this afternoon vowing to give them a “direct line” into 10 Downing Street, HuffPost UK can reveal.
The beleaguered prime minister told his MPs he understood the “deep importance” of engaging with them.
His email, sent from the whips’ office, came less than an hour before another Tory MP confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.
Johnson wrote: “I understand the deep importance of engaging with colleagues in Parliament and listening to your views and that is why I want colleagues to have a direct line into 10 Downing Street.
“With the appointment of Andrew Griffith MP as director of policy we will provide whatever engagement and support is necessary to make this a success. I promise change and that is what we will deliver.”
Johnson told them he was “committed” to improving the way that 10 Downing Street and the government works. The PM said he would provide them with further updates in the coming days.
As fury bubbles within the party, the PM added: “It is vital that we harness all the energy experience and insight from our members of parliament.”
Johnson also confirmed he would work with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 committee, to re-establish backbench policy committees.
He said he wants the committees to play an important role in “generating ideas and discussion”.
Johnson stressed it was “vital” that government departments and ministers engage with them properly and said he would ensure the cabinet take them seriously.
Little more than 40 minutes after the email landed in MPs’ inboxes, a “Red Wall” MP elected in 2019 confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Johnson.
Newcastle-under-Lyme MP Aaron Bell blamed the partygate scandal, saying it had left him with no choice.
Earlier today Downing Street was forced to deny Boris Johnson had “lost control” after five senior aides quit in 24 hours.
The drama kicked off yesterday afternoon with the shock resignation of one of Johnson’s closest allies - policy chief Munira Mirza.
No10 went into meltdown as the PM ordered a clear-out in a bid to shore up his troubled premiership.
Not only is Johnson under fire over the partygate scandal, he has faced fierce criticism over comments he made about Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Earlier this week, the PM attacked Starmer during a debate on the partygate scandal, accusing him of “failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while he was director of public prosecutions.
Despite a backlash, the PM has refused to apologise for the comment - something Mirza directly linked to her departure.
Johnson was yesterday publicly rebuked by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who told a press conference: “Being honest, I wouldn’t have said it.”
Health Secretary Sajid Javid also distanced himself from the PM’s criticism of Starmer, saying the Labour leader deserved “absolute respect” for the job he did as director of public prosecutions.
HuffPost UK contacted the Conservative Party for comment.