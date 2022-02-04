Boris Johnson’s government faced further setbacks this week as the cost of living crisis escalated and five of the prime minister’s senior aides quit.
The prime minister has tried to save face by maintaining that the restructuring in No.10 is all related to his promise to change the culture of his offices over the Partygate scandal.
However, this message was undermined by the scathing resignation letter from one of his closest allies, policy chief Munira Mirza, who said it was Johnson’s Jimmy Savile slur towards Sir Keir Starmer which was the final straw for her.
He reportedly tried to claw back some support from Tory backbenchers on Friday by quoting from the Lion King’s Rafiki: “Change is good, and change is necessary even though it is tough.”
But, a growing number of Tory MPs are handing in their letters of no confidence in a bid to oust the prime minister, while the energy price hike has further diminished Johnson’s reputation with the public this week.
It’s not all doom and gloom though, as Twitter has rolled out some of its best jokes to mock the current mayhem in government.