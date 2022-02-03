Energy Prices Are Set To Rise By Triple Figures – And Twitter Is More Furious With No.10 Than Ever

Energy regulator Ofgem has just announced a staggering increase in energy prices, leaving people absolutely outraged at No.10 – again.
Energy bills will rise by up to £693 (54%) per year for each household from April, adding to the cost of living crisis, in England, Wales and Scotland.
It means consumers could pay closer to £1,971 on average for their yearly gas and electricity bills and close to six million people could be soon be facing fuel poverty.
Downing Street has promised some financial help will be available to offset the staggering increase – but the public are still furious.
A few people have pointed out that Boris Johnson promised the UK would be able to secure lower gas and electricity bills if the country left the EU when he was campaigning for Brexit back in 2016.
Others have suggested all the other ways the government could have tackled the rising wholesale gas prices without impacting the cost of living, such as cutting VAT.
Here’s what everyone’s been saying:
To add insult to injury, the prime minister released a promotional video on Twitter at almost the exact same time about his “Levelling Up the UK” campaign.
It didn’t quite read the room, to say the least.