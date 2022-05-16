Boris Johnson Says It's A 'Great Shame' Liverpool Fans Booed National Anthem

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is seen during The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium Naomi Baker - The FA via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has criticised Liverpool fans for booing the national anthem before Saturday’s FA Cup final.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the supporters’ behaviour was “a great shame”.

The Duke of Cambridge was also jeered by Liverpool fans ahead of the team’s victory over Chelsea.

At a briefing for journalists this morning, the spokesman was asked about comments by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who said: “In this situation the best question is ‘why does this happen?’ The people do not do it for no reason. Maybe we should ask this question?”

Asked if the PM agreed, the spokesman said: “No. It was a great shame that as we were marking 150 years of the FA cup, an event that brings people together, that a small minority chose to act in that way.”

Prince William, president of the Football Association, was met by loud jeers when he was introduced to both teams before kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with the Emirates FA Cup trophy. Marc Atkins via Getty Images

Liverpool supporters also drowned out singer-songwriter RAYE’s rendition of God Save The Queen and the traditional cup final hymn Abide With Me.

The boo, just weeks before the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, drew fierce criticism from across the political divide.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told The Mail on Sunday: “I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley.

“The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans’ totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.”

