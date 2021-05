Boris Johnson is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over who paid for his Carribean holiday with Carrie Symonds last year.

The prime minister and his fiancee were pictured on a lavish ten-day break to the island of Mustique over the New Year in 2020, in a trip reportedly worth £15,000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.